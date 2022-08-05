2022 Kids Days set for August 20, as the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills annual Kids Day festivities are set for August 20 as the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos for their second home preseason game. The Kids Day game is always the most family friendly event of the year. Presented by Fisher Price, 2022 will be no different as they welcome the littlest fans in a big way.

While the game is set to kick off at 1:00pm, the pint-sized tailgating gets started at 9:00am with a DJ Milk dance party. Other activities include a Power Wheels track, inflatables, games, activities, giveaways, and a real firetruck that I assume the kids will not be allowed to drive. Everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic mascot, Billy Buffalo, is also set to appear. Lot 6, to the North of the stadium will be the place to go for all the pre-game fun.

Inside the stadium, look for special concessions to cater to the younger crowd. Ice cream, cotton candy, root beer floats, and a kid’s combo deal complete with a Capri Sun highlight the snack offerings.

The Bills promise this year’s Kids Day “will be bigger than ever”!