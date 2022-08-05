Buffalo Bills Training Camp: Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage open thread

We’ve made it to August through Week 2 of Buffalo Bills training camp. The battles for roster position are heating up, along with the temperatures, and sparks are flying as fights have broken out in nearly every one of the padded practices so far.

The Buffalo Bills have briefly left St. John Fisher University to head home to Orchard Park for the weekend. Before they can kick back with the fam (or anyone else) for a rest day, there is one more task at hand. It’s time for the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage at Highmark Stadium.

More than 70,000 tickets have been distributed for this free event, and we expect a loud and rambunctious group at the stadium well in advance of the scrimmage. Plan your travel accordingly.

Practice starts at 5:30 PM with gates opening at 4:00 PM. Tickets are sold out.

Parking is free in the official Bills lots for this event, but lots don’t open until 3:00 PM. If you want to get there early for some communal activities, I’m sure many of the private lots will be open. Just like on game days, Abbot Road will be closed.

Here are the biggest storylines so far in camp:

