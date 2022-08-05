Bills likely still need NFL to change rules before we see red helmets

The Buffalo Bills probably need the NFL to change their rules regarding helmets AGAIN before we get to see the red 90s-era charging buffalo on the current iteration of the team.

According to team COO Ron Raccuia (via Sal Cappacio of WGR 550), the alternate helmets must be worn on either throwback games or color rush games. Since the Bills’ throwbacks are officially designated to the AF-era standing Buffalo’s, as we’ve seen in the last few years, they can’t wear them during those games. That leaves the color rush uniforms, which are a different shade of red.

Cappaccio also says the red from head to toe isn’t Buffalo’s “preferred look”.

So if we’re going to see the Bills regular uniforms with the red alternate helmet, the NFL will have to change their rules one more time. Until last season, every game had to have the same base helmet color. They would swap out the sticks, but not the base helmet.

Fans of the 90s Bills are going to be waiting for at least one more year, it would seem.