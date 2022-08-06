2022 NFL Record and Fact Book: Buffalo Bills fun facts

Are you the type of fan who can’t get enough information on the NFL? Someone who reeeaaally digs deep for content? Well, it’s hard to dig much deeper than the NFL’s annual Record and Fan Book. Curious how future schedules will shake out? Page 13. Top stories for the upcoming season? Page 20 (see below). Stats? Records? All over the dang thing! Let’s check out some fun stuff on the Bills and of course, here’s the link if you want to follow along or do your own dive.

2022 NFL Record and Fact Book

Reasonable milestones for this season

Josh Allen needs 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns if he wants to match Patrick Mahomes with three such seasons in their first five. That phrasing suggests Allen has done it twice already, so clearly it’s possible. A 17-game season won’t hurt things either.

With five rushing touchdowns, Allen would also match Cam Newton’s feat of having five consecutive seasons with five or more. Allen could be on his way to historic dual-threat markers if he reaches both of these goals.

If Stefon Diggs can get 105 receptions this year, he’ll be just the sixth player ever to hit 700 in their first eight seasons. Marvin Harrison leads the way with 759, which means Diggs would need 164 catches to tie. The single season record (page 552) belongs to Michael Thomas, who had 149 with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. Diggs would need to slightly outpace Thomas, even with an extra game in the mix to make that happen.

Team Record notes

The book isn’t infallible, listing several team records that are out of date. Looking for these errors is a good meta-activity while perusing the book.

The book lists Steve Christie’s 1998 record of 140 points as the single season leader. We all know that Tyler Bass pulled ahead by one point in 2020. If the Bills keep converting touchdowns at a high rate, Bass might have his work cut out for him.

Josh Allen is correctly listed as the team record holder for 37 passing touchdowns in 2020.

For passing yards though, Drew Bledsoe’s 2002 record of 4.359 yards has been twice beaten by Allen. The 2020 season saw 4,544 yards from Allen.

Most single season rushing records are pretty safe I’d bet. Sorry Devin Singletary.

Stefon Diggs’s 127 catches in 2020 are the current record holder, as is his 1,535 yards in the same season.

Terrell Owens and Ryan Fitzpatrick have the record for longest reception with 98 yards. Not a lot of wiggle room there, but it could be broken. Allen might even be able to make most of those air yards.

Random fun facts

Buffalo has owned Carolina since the Panthers came to be, winning 75% of the time (6 of 8). That’s Buffalo’s best winning percentage against a single opponent.

Buffalo’s worst win rate is a tie against the Chargers and Buccaneers at just 33%. The Chargers should get the nod with more games played (40 vs. 12).

Or maybe give that dubious distinction to the Bucs, as the games vs. the Chargers include two tied contests. I bring that up because the Chargers are the only team Buffalo has tied more than once, with a total of eight ties in their team history.

The good news is that Buffalo beat the crap out of the Chargers for two AFL Championships.

Buffalo’s top opponents are naturally their division rivals starting with New England (125 games), the Jets (123), and Miami (116). Former divisional foe Indianapolis comes in at 72.

Rian Lindell has the highest PAT percentage in league history with 99.77%.

In 1964, Ron McDole tied the league record for most safeties in a season with two.

That’s some of the stuff that caught my eye this year. There’s plenty more, and always a fun evening activity for fans such as myself.