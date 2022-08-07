Buffalo Bills Links, 8/7: Observations from “Return of the Blue and Red” practice

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills put on quite a show for their fans during Friday’s “Return of the Blue and Red” practice session at Highmark Stadium, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing which players made an impression during the ever-popular portion of training camp.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Observations from Buffalo’s Blue & Red practice
Tickets for Friday evening’s “Return of the Blue & Red” practice went quickly, and more than 35,000 fans traveled to Highmark Stadium Friday evening to get a glimpse of their 2022 Bills in action. Among the highlights: Josh Allen caused quite a stir when he came out onto the field wearing a red helmet, while Allen and wide receiver Gabriel Davis put on a show in the passing game. Plus, Devin Singletary and Buffalo’s ground game struggled against Buffalo’s defense, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa recorded solid performances, punters Matt Araiza and Matt Haack stated their cases for the starting job, and Bills fans were treated to an entertaining night.
WR Gabriel Davis looking to seize his opportunity
During last year’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Gabriel Davis put on one of the best postseason performances in the history of the NFL, catching four touchdown passes while surpassing 200 receiving yards. Much is expected of Davis entering the 2022 season. Can he seize his opportunity and take that next step in his development?
Edge rusher Von Miller making an impact in the community
In his first season with the Bills, Von Miller is giving back to the Western New York community, including giving out custom glasses to local students during his first “Von’s Vision Reveal Day” in Buffalo.
Odds and ends
We hear Josh Allen heap high praise on rookie WR Khalil Shakir, dive into the path that Ken Dorsey took to becoming Buffalo’s new offensive coordinator, and more!
