Bills activate Rodger Saffold from NFI list; several new players sit out Sunday’s practice

The Buffalo Bills have activated guard Rodger Saffold from the Non-Football Injury List heading into Sunday’s practice at St. John Fisher University. He had been dealing with cracked ribs from a car accident over the summer.

If the Bills follow the same path with Saffold as they have with others working their way back, he’ll be limited in practice for a few days, working mainly in individual and one-on-one drills, before starting to work in team drills.

The team is in just helmets today as the heat and humidity are nearly unbearable in Western New York and they had a physical scrimmage on Friday night.

Saffold is expected to step into the left guard job when fully healthy.

Center Mitch Morse and receiver Khalil Shakir were working on the exercise bikes today and not dressed for practice. WR Isaiah McKenzie and CB Taron Johnson were also not on the field. For Morse, McKenzie, and Johnson, it could simply be veteran rest days. We don’t have official word on any of the out players.

WR Tavon Austin was back after sitting out Friday night. This will be a good chance for Austin and Jamison Crowder to get reps with the two front-runners on the sideline.

UPDATE:

Morse was the only player on a vet rest day. McKenzie, Johnson, and Shakir were all dealing with general soreness. That's become the new term the Bills are using to apparently not give any information to anyone.