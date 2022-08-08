Billieve: Causes for concern on the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season, as the Bills are the preseason Super Bowl favorites, while Buffalo QB Josh Allen is the NFL MVP frontrunner, and the team has the highest win-total prediction among all 32 teams.

On today’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico discuss what troubles them about the Bills entering the season, the issues that could hold Buffalo back from achieving their lofty goals and winning their first Super Bowl.

Among their causes for concern:

The lack of continuity along the offensive line (the projected starting five hasn’t appeared on the field at the same time during training camp).

A troubling start to training camp for the cornerbacks.

Can offensive linemen Spencer Brown and Ryan Bates take that next step in their development?

Can wide receiver Gabriel Davis can build upon a historic postseason performance?

How well defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier can adjust to the high-flying offenses Buffalo will face.

Is there friction on the team?

How new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will acclimate to calling plays for Josh Allen and the high-octane Bills offense.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on what concerns you have about the Bills heading into the 2022 season.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.