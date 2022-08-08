BBR: Four Bills ready to make the leap in 2022

As the Buffalo Bills get closer to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, there are a number of potential stars who could break out for the club. I like to refer to these as guys who can “make the leap,” as they take the next step in becoming household names across the NFL.

In this week’s episode of BBR, I take a closer look at four players I expect to have breakout seasons. The key word here is “expect” as opposed to years past where I would have had “hope” that these guys make an impact. It should come as no surprise that Isaiah McKenzie, Greg Rousseau, Gabriel Davis, and Ed Oliver are the four players I have pegged for this season. You can hear all of my thoughts in the episode below, and share your own picks in the comments section.

