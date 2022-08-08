Circling the Wagons: Red helmets and surprises/disappointments from Bills training camp

In this episode, we talk about Josh Allen trolling Buffalo Bills fans by wearing a red throwback helmet at the “Return of the Blue & Red” practice, key injury news and updates to several key players, and some of the biggest surprises in training camp thus far along with some of the biggest disappointments. Plus, how many sacks the Bills’ defense will have in 2022, and much more—listen now!

