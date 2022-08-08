Bills training camp: Spencer Brown finally working into team drills

Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown has been dressed for every training camp practice, but he’s been absent from 11-on-11 work all summer. While working his way back from an offseason back issue, he’s only been doing individual work and one-on-ones to this point.

Head coach Sean McDermott said before Monday’s practice that he was trending in the right direction. He didn’t take every first-team rep during 11-on-11, but taking a few is more than he has done all camp. Getting more reps is going to be key for the second-year player, who showed flashes last year but fell off a bit as the season wore on.

It’s been almost three months since Brown’s procedure. If he gets back into the starting lineup by the second or third preseason game, that’s a pretty realistic timetable for full participation.

In his place, Tommy Doyle and David Quessenberry have been taking the first-team reps.

Brown’s return comes on the heels of Rodger Saffold’s activation from the NFI list. Saffold cracked his ribs in a car accident prior to camp and is working his way back, as well. McDermott said his conditioning suffered as a result of the accident, and he’s been receiving limited snaps, as well.