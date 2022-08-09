As Broncos’ sale is finalized, Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion

Sportico, a sports business publication, recently released its 2022 valuations for all 32 NFL franchises, and there’s both good and bad news concerning the value of the Buffalo Bills.

The good news? The Bills saw their value increase 20% year-over-year from the 2021 report to 2022, up from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $2.99 billion this year.

The bad news? Even with the increase in value, the Bills are still only the 29th-most valuable franchise in the league, ahead of only the woebegone Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94 billion), Detroit Lions ($2.86 billion), and Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84 billion).

The Dallas Cowboys ($7.64 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion), New England Patriots ($5.88 billion), New York Giants ($5.73 billion), and San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion) make up the five most valuable franchises in the NFL, according to research conducted by Sportico.

The sale of the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion is being approved by NFL owners today.

The average value of an NFL franchise increased 18% from 2021 to 2022, to $4.1 billion. The 2021 report, which captured the 2020 season, saw many teams like the Bills experience limited local revenue with fans not being allowed inside stadiums because of COVID-19. In the 2022 report, the Bills saw their total revenue stream increase from a league-worst total of $344 million to $475 million.

When asked how Sportico comes up with its financial values for the franchises, the company said its figures stem from interviews with 30 bankers, team executives, lawyers, owners and consultants, along with select public documents. Those numbers also factor in team-related business holdings and real estate for teams that own the stadiums in which they play.