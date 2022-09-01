AFC East Roundup: Week 1 preview

Are you ready? What better way to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season than with the Buffalo Bills who will be traveling to sunny California to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Week 1 of course also means that all the other teams in the AFC East will be in action as well. Let’s take a look at all the matchups ahead of next week’s games.

You already know Bills and Rams kick the season off on Thursday night. Both of these teams are the current favorites to win their respective conference. Los Angeles will look to start their repeat chances with a victory while Buffalo will be focused on making a statement right out of the gates. Something worth watching will be the debut for Von Miller in a Bills uniform. Miller came to Buffalo following a brief stint with the Rams following a trade from the Denver Broncos. It will be important for quarterback Josh Allen—one of the preseason favorites for MVP—to get off to a fast start.

The New York Jets are faced with uncertainty at the quarterback position as they open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens. In the first game of the preseason quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury with a recovery timeline right around Week 1. The question becomes if the Jets are willing to risk rushing their franchise quarterback back too early or play it safe and hold him out the first week. If Wilson can’t go, their options are to start either Joe Flacco or Mike White, who made some starts last season.

There’s one AFC East divisional matchup to kick off Week 1. That is of course the Miami Dolphins playing host to the New England Patriots. This game isn’t lacking in storylines. On one sideline the Dolphins will be looking for a win to kick off the coaching career of Mike McDaniel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering his make or break season with new receiver Tyreek Hill—who the team traded for in the offseason. On the opposing sideline the question mark of who will be calling the plays for the Patriots remains as Mac Jones enters his second season under center. There has been quite a bit of uncertainty for New England on offense after a subpar showing during the preseason.