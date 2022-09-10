Circling the Wagons: Bills outshine Rams, 31-10 in season opener

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in LA to start off the season 1-0. We talk about the first game of Von Miller in a Bills uniform and his impact, Ken Dorsey’s first game as a playcaller, Josh Allen remaining the “real deal” on primetime TV, the Defense’s 2nd half shutout and dominance on the defensive line, the turnovers, the run game, and much more!

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.