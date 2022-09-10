SB Nation Reacts: Bills fans think Jordan Poyer will leave via free agency

When the Buffalo Bills signed tight end Dawson Knox to a multi-year contract extension earlier this week, it opened another potential path to keeping safety Jordan Poyer on the roster in 2023. Tight end and safety are two of the most frequently franchise-tagged positions because it’s relatively cheap compared to other roster spots.

Earlier this week, we asked Bills fans what they thought was going to happen, and tagging Poyer was a distant third in the voting (10%). The rest of Bills fans were almost evenly split between thinking he will walk away in free agency (45%) and sign a multi-year extension (40%).

Poyer and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have been publicly seeking a new contract since Poyer was named All-Pro at the end of the 2021 season. He has one year remaining on the extension he signed with Buffalo two years ago. His running mate, Micah Hyde, signed a new contract last offseason for two years and just under $20 million but it’s believed Poyer is looking for considerably more money.

General manager Brandon Beane said there was no update on the contract negotiations during his press conference before the season.

