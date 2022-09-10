Sunday game open thread: matchups, picks as Buffalo Bills relax

The Buffalo Bills are already 1-0, leading the NFL with a convincing win on Thursday night. While the Bills relax on Sunday, so are we. Here are the games, times, channels, alongside my picks for who will win.
Note: All times are Eastern.
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1 PM on FOX
The Niners’ dynamic young QB is going to be fun to watch and the Bears are in their rebuild. 49ers to win.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1 PM on FOX
How are the Falcons going to produce points? I’m going with the Saints.
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1 PM on FOX
I really want the Lions to pull this off. I like what Dan Campbell has been doing. Still, I picked the Eagles.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1 PM on FOX
Can the Jaguars make the big step in 2022? I don’t trust them yet, but this is one that could be a Week 1 surprise. Commanders.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1 PM on CBS
I really wanted to take the Steelers here and I think they are a dangerous team. Still, the Bengals are so explosive, I went Cincy.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1 PM on CBS
Until the Patriots show me what the heck they are doing on offense, I’m picking against them. Miami wins.
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
Sunday, 1 PM on CBS
I think we should actually root for the Jets here, and the Joe Flacco of it all would be a fun story, but I picked the Ravens.
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1 PM on CBS
If Baker Mayfield doesn’t have one of the best games of his career, I’ll be surprised. Panthers win.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1 PM on CBS
I picked the Colts here. I think they’re the biggest threat to the Bills for the one seed in the conference.
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX
Really pulling for the Giants this week, but Daniel Jones is still their QB so I picked Tennessee.
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX
One of two upsets on my card for this week, I picked the Vikings here. I think they’re going to be improved with their new coaching staff and the Packers lost their dynamic wide receiver this offseason.
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 PM on CBS
An early loss by the Chiefs would be nice. I picked Kansas City.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:25 PM on CBS
This is going to be a fun game. I went with the home team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 8:20 PM on NBC
The second of two upsets on my Sunday picks, the Cowboys and Bucs both have tumultuous offensive line situations. It’s in Dallas, so I gave the edge to them.
So far this season, I’m 1-0 in my moneyline picks after taking the Bills in the opener.
