Sunday game open thread: matchups, picks as Buffalo Bills relax

The Buffalo Bills are already 1-0, leading the NFL with a convincing win on Thursday night. While the Bills relax on Sunday, so are we. Here are the games, times, channels, alongside my picks for who will win.

Note: All times are Eastern.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 PM on FOX

The Niners’ dynamic young QB is going to be fun to watch and the Bears are in their rebuild. 49ers to win.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 PM on FOX

How are the Falcons going to produce points? I’m going with the Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 PM on FOX

I really want the Lions to pull this off. I like what Dan Campbell has been doing. Still, I picked the Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1 PM on FOX

Can the Jaguars make the big step in 2022? I don’t trust them yet, but this is one that could be a Week 1 surprise. Commanders.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 PM on CBS

I really wanted to take the Steelers here and I think they are a dangerous team. Still, the Bengals are so explosive, I went Cincy.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 PM on CBS

Until the Patriots show me what the heck they are doing on offense, I’m picking against them. Miami wins.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 PM on CBS

I think we should actually root for the Jets here, and the Joe Flacco of it all would be a fun story, but I picked the Ravens.

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 PM on CBS

If Baker Mayfield doesn’t have one of the best games of his career, I’ll be surprised. Panthers win.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 PM on CBS

I picked the Colts here. I think they’re the biggest threat to the Bills for the one seed in the conference.

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX

Really pulling for the Giants this week, but Daniel Jones is still their QB so I picked Tennessee.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 4:25 PM on FOX

One of two upsets on my card for this week, I picked the Vikings here. I think they’re going to be improved with their new coaching staff and the Packers lost their dynamic wide receiver this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 PM on CBS

An early loss by the Chiefs would be nice. I picked Kansas City.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 PM on CBS

This is going to be a fun game. I went with the home team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 8:20 PM on NBC

The second of two upsets on my Sunday picks, the Cowboys and Bucs both have tumultuous offensive line situations. It’s in Dallas, so I gave the edge to them.

So far this season, I’m 1-0 in my moneyline picks after taking the Bills in the opener.

Check out our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook to make your bets.