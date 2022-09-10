Report: Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills agree to reworked 2022 contract

The Buffalo Bills and safety Jordan Poyer have agreed to a reworked contract for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The contract agreement increases the dollar amount Poyer can earn via incentives. Previously, he could earn an additional $500,000 through various incentives, but the reworked deal increases that amount to $2 million.

Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the following regarding the contract agreement:

“Jordan appreciates this good will gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.”

Poyer, 31, has been nothing short of incredible since joining the Bills in 2017. In 80 regular season games, all starts, he has accounted for 645 tackles, 19 interceptions, 43 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, 31 tackles for a loss, ten sacks, six fumble recoveries, and one First-Team All-Pro nod in 2021. With his interception on Thursday, he moved past Henry Jones and Mike Stratton into sole possession of 14th place in franchise history. Next on the list are Kurt Schultz and Tom Janik, who each had 21 interceptions with Buffalo.

Poyer and those close to him have been vocal about wanting a new contract, and while this deal doesn’t extend his time in Buffalo, it’s a good sign that the two parties are still in contact.