Ed Oliver suffers ankle injury in season opener

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was injured on a fourth-down play in the second quarter of the Bills’ dominant victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Oliver was able to walk off the field on his own and immediately went to the bench to be evaluated by team trainers and staff. Buffalo announced shortly after that he was probable to return with an undefined ankle injury.

Oliver returned to the game early in the third quarter, but exited again shortly after and didn’t return.

After the game, Oliver told reporters that he “will be fine” and that he just “rolled over” his ankle.

On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said that he didn’t have any details in regard to Oliver’s injury, but that the defensive tackle was feeling some soreness one day after the injury.

Sean McDermott says Ed Oliver is sore today but he doesn't know more at this point. #Bills #BillsMafia — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 9, 2022

With ten days before the Bills take the field for their home opener versus the Tennessee Titans on September 19, Buffalo will have time to evaluate the severity of Oliver’s injury and plan accordingly.