Billieve: Bills make a statement in Week 1 win over Rams

What a statement the Buffalo Bills made with their dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams to open the 2022 NFL season!

On this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico dissect Buffalo’s convincing 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, a performance so dominant that even the most optimistic of Bills fans probably didn’t see the team crushing the Rams by three touchdowns despite turning the ball over four times.

Among what Boccacino and D’Amico liked:

Josh Allen picked up right where he left off last postseason

Stefon Diggs was as effective and efficient as he’s ever been, and he schooled Jalen Ramsey

New OC Ken Dorsey showed we can put to bed the notion that Allen and Buffalo’s offense will take a step back without Brian Daboll

Gabe Davis is the man on deep routes

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss gave the Bills a nice 1-2 punch in the backfield

The offensive line pushed around Aaron Donald and the Rams’ front four

Buffalo didn’t punt for the fourth time in its last six games

Von Miller led a resurgent Bills pass rush that sacked Matthew Stafford seven times

Welcome back to Buffalo, Jordan Phillips!

While Cooper Kupp got his, kudos to rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam for successful NFL debuts

Buffalo’s defense excelled in containing the ground game

They also offered up a few things they didn’t like:

Josh Allen taking off and running more than he needed to, absorbing some physical hits from the Rams

Not a great debut for rookie James Cook

A bad route run by Jamison Crowder and a bad drop by Isaiah McKenzie were the only blemishes for Allen

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know what you liked and what you didn’t like from Buffalo’s latest primetime win.

