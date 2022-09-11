Buffalo Bills Links, 9/11: Reflecting on Buffalo’s thumping of the Rams

It’s been a few days since the Buffalo Bills put on a show during a 31-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Thursday night.
So today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes time to reflect on Buffalo’s win, a game where the Bills put up some historic numbers on both sides of the ball.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Reflecting on Buffalo’s thumping of the Rams
From the first snap, Ken Dorsey, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense was ready for everything the Rams planned on throwing their way. Catch up about Dorsey’s first game as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, how rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam fared in their pro debuts, positional grades, hear how defensive tackle Jordan Phillips thrived in his return to the Bills, and more!
- Analysis: Quick release stats show Josh Allen, Ken Dorsey were prepared for Rams - Buffalo News
- Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 1 - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ rookie CBs pass first test without Tre’Davious White, but can they keep it up? - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Christian Benford starts as Bills continue to ‘evaluate’ rookie cornerbacks - Buffalo New
- Bills put up historic stats in 31-10 win over the Rams - BuffaloBills.com
- Position grades: Pass rush and sound coverage make for A-plus Bills opener - Buffalo News
- Upon Further Review: Back home with Bills, Jordan Phillips shines in season opener - Buffalo News
- Simon: Bills toyed with defending Super Bowl champions - WGR 550
- James Cook limited to just three snaps in professional debut after lost fumble for Bills - Buffalo News
- Bulldog: Anxiety? What anxiety? - WGR 550
- Jalen Ramsey finally admits to being wrong about Bills QB Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Opening night blowout Bills’ positives or Rams’ negatives? - WGR 550
Bills, Poyer rework 2022 contract
In a move that could help lead to a long-term contract extension, the Bills and their All-Pro safety, Jordan Poyer, have come to terms on a reworked contract for the 2022 season.
- Agent: Bills agree to boost Jordan Poyer’s potential incentives by up to $1.5 million - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer agree to reworked contract, agents say - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
Odds and ends
Josh Allen has the NFL’s most popular jersey. Plus, have Bills fans forgiven analyst Cris Collinsworth for his past comments about their team? And which former NFL MVP wants to bring his talents to Buffalo?
- Bills Today | QB Josh Allen leads NFL jersey sales at start of the season - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth may have gained Bills fans with effusive praise of Josh Allen, teammates - Buffalo News
- Former NFL MVP hoping to join Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- McKenzie did gender reveal during touchdown celebration - WGR 550
