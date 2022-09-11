Buffalo Bills Links, 9/11: Reflecting on Buffalo’s thumping of the Rams

It’s been a few days since the Buffalo Bills put on a show during a 31-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams Thursday night.

So today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks takes time to reflect on Buffalo’s win, a game where the Bills put up some historic numbers on both sides of the ball.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Reflecting on Buffalo’s thumping of the Rams

From the first snap, Ken Dorsey, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense was ready for everything the Rams planned on throwing their way. Catch up about Dorsey’s first game as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, how rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam fared in their pro debuts, positional grades, hear how defensive tackle Jordan Phillips thrived in his return to the Bills, and more!

Bills, Poyer rework 2022 contract

In a move that could help lead to a long-term contract extension, the Bills and their All-Pro safety, Jordan Poyer, have come to terms on a reworked contract for the 2022 season.

Odds and ends

Josh Allen has the NFL’s most popular jersey. Plus, have Bills fans forgiven analyst Cris Collinsworth for his past comments about their team? And which former NFL MVP wants to bring his talents to Buffalo?