One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills dominate Los Angeles Rams despite sloppiness

The Buffalo Bills opened the 2022 season with a bang by beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams by three touchdowns—despite turning the ball over four times.

According to Pro Football Reference, there have only been five teams over the last ten seasons that have turned the ball over four times and won by at least 21 points. The last team to do so was the New York Giants in 2019 when they beat Washington 24-3. Of those five teams, only the Bills and the 2013 Detroit Lions won by 21+ points, turned the ball over four times, and had a negative turnover margin. In the Super Bowl era only 28 teams have managed that feat. One of those teams was the 1966 Buffalo Bills who lost the AFL Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs who would go on to play the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.

While the sloppy ball handling is certainly something the Bills will be looking to improve, the fact that they were able to overcome those mistakes and still dominate the Rams is reassuring.