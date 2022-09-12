Josh Allen sets Buffalo Bills single-game accuracy record

Coming off a historic postseason performance, quarterback Josh Allen and the high-octane Buffalo Bills offense picked right up where they left off during Thursday’s 31-10 season-opening win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen guided the Bills to an impressive nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive the first time the team held the ball, and at one point, Allen completed his first ten passes against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams’ defense.

It was all part of a franchise record-setting performance to open the 2022 season for Allen, who finished his day completing 26 of 31 passes (83.9%) for 297 yards and three touchdowns—and set Buffalo’s regular-season mark for highest completion percentage in a game.

Allen, in his fifth season as Buffalo’s starting quarterback, both started and finished the game strong, as he also ended his day completing nine of his final 11 passes against the Rams.

Counting the playoffs, it was Allen’s 20th game completing 70% or more of his passes. His all-time most accurate passing game came during the 2021 playoffs, when Allen completed 21 of 25 passes (84%) with five touchdowns during a 47-17 home win over the New England Patriots in a Wild Card game.

Allen broke Trent Edwards’s previous single-game, regular-season completion percentage record, set during a 23-14 win over the then San Diego Chargers on October 19, 2008.

Edwards, who was one week removed from suffering a nasty concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Adrian Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals, completed 25 of 30 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Chargers—good for 83.3%.

Interestingly enough, that win over the Chargers is remembered as the day the power went out at the stadium and continued to flicker on and off during the game, causing both delays in the game and the temporary loss of the CBS television feed.