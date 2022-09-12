BBR: Von Miller, snap counts, and more from Bills’ 31-10 victory

The Buffalo Bills opened the 2022 NFL season with an impressive 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. It was a dominating performance, that we now get to analyze for days until the home opener on Monday Night Football.

One of my favorite things to do post-game is to take a look at the snap counts, to get some additional insight into the coach’s game plan for each game. Some of the most notable observations came around CB2 (Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam) and the slot receiver (Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder). You can hear my thoughts on these two positions, and Stefon Diggs’s usage, in the episode below.

This week’s episode also includes a new segment called “Paying Homage,” which will feature a Buffalo Bills player, fan, or content creator each week. It was an easy choice to highlight Von Miller in this segment, as he immediately made his presence felt in his debut for the Bills. The fact that he was wearing a Bruce Smith t-shirt prior to the game didn’t hurt either.

BBR is sponsored by Homage, the softest Buffalo Bills tees in the game.

