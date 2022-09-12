Bills vs Titans opening odds: Buffalo opens as big home favorites

With the risk of overreacting to one game, the Buffalo Bills showed in Week 1 that they should indeed be considered a Super Bowl favorite by dismantling the world-champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Last year’s number-one seed in the AFC playoffs, the Tennessee Titans, lost to a perennial NFL bottom-feeder in Week 1, and the opening betting line for their Week 2 showdown reflects extreme optimism for the Bills and pessimism for the Titans.

Buffalo opens as a 9.5-point favorite for their home opener on Monday Night Football, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Even with the big number, it’s only the third-highest line of the week.

Early betting could lift this game line into the double digits before the end of the day on Monday. The Bills are among the most heavily bet teams in the entire NFL over the last seven months.

The Bills were double-digit favorites seven times in 2021, going 5-2 against the spread. They were favored by six in Tennessee last season, but lost that game 31-34.