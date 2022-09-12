Monday night open thread: Broncos vs Seahawks closes Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks will welcome back one of the best players in franchise history on Monday night and plenty of eyeballs will be on quarterback Russell Wilson making his debut for the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks traded Wilson for a boatload of draft picks and players this offseason before he signed a multi-year extension with Denver.

The game kicks off at 8:15 PM Eastern on ESPN and ABC with the Manningcast on ESPN2.

The Broncos are seven-point favorites, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook and I’m picking them to win straight up over at Tallysight.

This is your open thread to chat about whatever you’d like. The Broncos play in the AFC West, and it would be helpful for the Bills’ playoff run if they lose tonight. It’s an early season lock to root for the NFC against the AFC.

Here are the up-to-date AFC Standings: