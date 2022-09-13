Home opener weekend: Join karaoke night, beer release events with Buffalo Rumblings

This past May, the Buffalo community was added to a long list of cities that have experienced the pain of a mass shooting. Buffalo’s East Side was targeted in a violent act where ten people lost their lives. The senseless act of violence changed the community forever. One of the victims, Pearl Young, was directly connected to Buffalo Rumblings contributor JSpenceTheKing.

Pearl Young was a beautiful soul who adored kids, and loved to dance and sing. JSpence would like to honor her by doing what she loved. Please join JSpence Friday night, September 16 at The Heights Experience: 3148 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 from 8:00 PM-12:00 AM.

JSpence, Joe Miller, Jon Scott, Matt Parrino and several celebrity guests will be in attendance. (Plus a special guest appearance from Bruce Nolan!)

Tickets are $15. if you’re unable to attend please feel free to make a donation on the event site. Every donation and ticket purchased goes directly to the Good Samaritan Church.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bills-mafia-karaoke-tickets-394527822337

Raffle Details

“It is always possible to do a thing better the second time.” — Henry Ford

Buffalo Bills beer lovers, where would you rather be on Saturday, September 17?!

The night after our karaoke event, it’s time to join us for the second release of the Buffalo Rumblings IPA in collaboration with Resurgence Brewery Company. We’ve teamed up again with Resurgence to bring Bills Mafia this Buffalo Style IPA—an ale brewed and dry hopped with Mosaic, Vic Secret, Cashmere and Amarillo hops. The end result is a hearty hop bouquet of citrus pith, berries, peaches and tropical stone fruit notes.

The event starts at 7:00 PM Eastern, with a live Mega Pod hosted by Joe Miller and JSpenceTheKing to begin promptly at 8:00 PM Eastern.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Rooted In Love, Inc. a wonderful organization that has become a huge part of the Western New York community. Please also feel free to bring canned food and other non-perishable items for donation.

Resurgence is located near the Canalside district on the Buffalo waterfront, not far from KeyBank Center. The address is 55 Chicago Street and there is street parking available.