Buffalo Bills Links, 9/13: Final thoughts on win over Rams

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller sure did enjoy himself in his return to Southern California as the Buffalo Bills dominated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-10 to open the 2022 NFL season.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks breaks down Miller’s Buffalo debut, and explores why, on the heels of another dominant performance, opposing defenses should be very afraid of what Josh Allen can do this year.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Von Miller’s Buffalo debut, assessing Josh Allen’s performance

What a debut in a Bills uniform for edge rusher Von Miller, who recorded a pair of sacks and finished with three tackles for a loss despite being on the field for only 35 snaps. Read about Miller’s performance, why opposing defenses should be very afraid of what Josh Allen can do this year, how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was able to make successful adjustments in the second half to exploit the Rams defense, find out when rookie cornerback Christian Benford found out he would be starting against the defending Super Bowl champs, and more!

Bills stay atop NFL power rankings

After a thorough dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills (justifiably so) remained at the top of the NFL’s power rankings heading into Week 2.

Odds and ends

While Josh Allen is one of the most dynamic runners in the league, read why he and the team should try and limit his runs moving forward. Plus, go behind the scenes with Buffalo’s equipment staff to find out how they ensure the Bills are ready on game days, learn how former Bills OC and current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll paid tribute to his late grandparents following a win over the Tennessee Titans, and learn how you can get your hands on the latest series of Buffalo Bills “Little People” toys.