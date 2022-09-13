2023 NFL Draft: College Football Recap, Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was off the wall. Multiple monster upsets were highlights of the day. But no game raised more eyebrows than No. 1 Alabama going to the wire against unranked Texas in Austin. The Tide snuck out with a 20-19 win, but that wasn’t without multiple questions being asked of what head coach Nick Saban really has in his 2022 roster. Marshall took down No. 8 Notre Dame comfortably and Appalachian State pulled off the upset over No. 6 Texas A&M in a low-scoring physical game. Amidst an insane week for the sport, there were plenty of prospects who stood out from the weekend.

Multi-Faceted Backs — Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) & Bijan Robinson (Texas)

Gibbs and Robinson both showed their chops for the next level as pass catchers on Saturday afternoon. Albeit on an afternoon where both struggled to find the proper room in the run game, Gibbs and Robinson proved how impactful they can be on a game no matter the situation.

Jahmyr Gibbs shows legitimate flashes of current New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara as a pass catcher with the same kind of juice in the open field. On Saturday, he led Alabama in receptions and receiving yards. The Tide had Gibbs split out wide at times where he can show his abilities off in full force. Among a struggling receiver unit, Gibbs legitimately looked like Bryce Young’s best target. He caught all nine of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Longhorns. Gibbs does need to work on his effort in pass protection if he hopes to be a three-down player in the NFL.

Robinson is a rare breed at the position. His frame, contact balance, and explosiveness are enough. But what he possesses as a pass catcher makes him incredibly special. He can legitimately run routes out of the backfield and has soft hands to be a reliable target in the pass game. Robinson has the best traits from a running back since Saquon Barkley came out of Penn State in 2018.

Big time drive by Bryce Young. He connects with Jahmyr Gibbs for the TD.

pic.twitter.com/APMMn4WbYR — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 10, 2022

Star Wideout Tips the Scales — WR Jordan Addison (USC)

We mentioned that a heavyweight battle would be brewing at Stanford this weekend when reining 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison faced off against touted Stanford corner prospect Kyu Blu Kelly. Addison took that matchup handedly on Saturday, including a 75-yard touchdown where Addison took Blu Kelly on a deep post with the latter in off man coverage.

Addison is on his way to another monstrous season—only this time he has a new team and a new quarterback throwing him the ball in a new conference. Addison is tracking towards the first round with size concerns being mitigated by the week when he torches every defense he lines up against.

Jordan Addison goes all the way with the 75-yard TD



: @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/GueFq4zZL4 — Sporting News College Football (@sn_ncaaf) September 11, 2022

‘Bama Transfer goes Wild for the Hogs — EDGE Drew Sanders (Arkansas)

When you’re playing behind the likes of Mr. All-World Will Anderson and freshman phenom Dallas Turner, it can be fairly difficult to see the field in large enough spurts to make an impact. The decision to transfer over to inter-conference foe Arkansas for former five-star Drew Sanders has paid dividends on the field thus far.

On Saturday, Sanders wrecked shop against South Carolina posting 11 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles along with a pass defensed. Sanders also had a sack last week against Cincinnati.

Sanders is listed as the starting MIKE linebacker for the Hogs, but he’s already lined up as a stack linebacker, edge rusher, and overhang defender. Sanders has more eligibility left after this season, but a huge year could push him to enter the draft. He’s a big-time athlete with freaky looking measurables. If Sanders declares, he immediately becomes one of the most versatile, unique prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanders is must-see television and is standing out in a big way on an SEC defense after finding his new home.