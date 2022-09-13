Former Buffalo Bills shine with new teams in Week 1

Prior to the start of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season the standard offseason cuts were made, including some fan favorites like defensive end Jerry Hughes and quarterback Mitch Trubisky as well as offseason signings that were expected to help push the team forward like tight end O.J Howard.

Considering the Bills have one of the deepest rosters in the entire league, these players leaving the 716 was expected and bound to happen.

Both Jerry Hughes and O.J. Howard signed with the Houston Texans before the start of the season and the pair made immediate impacts during Week 1. Howard caught both of his targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns, which turned out to be the Texans’ only touchdowns in the game. On the opposite side of the field, Hughes posted a monster stat line, totaling two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and one tackle for a loss.

Another former Bill who signed elsewhere and came out with a win was Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky started for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and walked away with the 23-20 overtime win. He completed just over 55% of his passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to former Bills impressing with their new teams in Week 1, Brian Daboll, new head coach of the New York Giants, also had his new team off to a great start. The Giants haven’t been above .500 since 2016 but Daboll and company went into Nashville and upset the Tennessee Titans.

Not only did he upset the Titans but instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game at 20-20, he opted to go for two and converted it to win the game, 21-20. That takes some serious guts in your first-ever game as head coach, and it seems like the Giants are buying into his culture like the Bills did with head coach Sean McDermott.