Circling the Wagons: Bills/Rams 31-10 victory postgame call-in show

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in LA to start off the season 1-0. We give general thoughts on the game, but turn it over to our Twitter Space to allow Bills fans to chime in and give their own thoughts and voices on this win. Listen now and Go Bills!
