Buffalo Bills equipment staff highlighted on new ‘Today Show’ series

The Today Show is now covering the NFL with its new series Inside the Game. Each week, the series will take a close look at the matchups on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, allowing viewers special access to everything from the Denver Broncos’ mascot to the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field.

This week, news anchor Craig Melvin highlighted the Buffalo Bills’ equipment staff and showed fans how they prepare for a road game.

Kicking off the new series #InsideTheGame, @craigmelvin goes behind the scenes with the @BuffaloBills to highlight the equipment staff who help prepare for games. pic.twitter.com/K3MUj40xBh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 12, 2022

For opening night against the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo’s equipment staff flew in over 16,000 pounds of gear, including 100 helmets, 100 pairs of shoulder pads, 200 pairs of cleats and 700 pairs of receiver gloves. While it certainly seems like a lot of hard work goes into their jobs, Buffalo’s director of equipment operations Jeff Mazurekgrew up a Bills fan and tells Melvin that he’s really just living his dream.

From confirming all equipment on the checklist has arrived to stretching jerseys over pads, the team works tirelessly to ensure that the players have everything they need for game day. One staffer named Austin even breaks footballs in using a brush and mud for QB Josh Allen because he doesn’t like using them right out of the bag.

Check out the full clip above to watch the staff prepare for the Rams game.