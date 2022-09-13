 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills equipment staff highlighted on new ‘Today Show’ series

The Today Show’s new series Inside the Game takes a close look at the Bills’ equipment staff this week

By BillsFanChick
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Today Show is now covering the NFL with its new series Inside the Game. Each week, the series will take a close look at the matchups on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, allowing viewers special access to everything from the Denver Broncos’ mascot to the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field.

This week, news anchor Craig Melvin highlighted the Buffalo Bills’ equipment staff and showed fans how they prepare for a road game.

For opening night against the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo’s equipment staff flew in over 16,000 pounds of gear, including 100 helmets, 100 pairs of shoulder pads, 200 pairs of cleats and 700 pairs of receiver gloves. While it certainly seems like a lot of hard work goes into their jobs, Buffalo’s director of equipment operations Jeff Mazurekgrew up a Bills fan and tells Melvin that he’s really just living his dream.

From confirming all equipment on the checklist has arrived to stretching jerseys over pads, the team works tirelessly to ensure that the players have everything they need for game day. One staffer named Austin even breaks footballs in using a brush and mud for QB Josh Allen because he doesn’t like using them right out of the bag.

Check out the full clip above to watch the staff prepare for the Rams game.

