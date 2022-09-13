Ryan Fitzpatrick talks Josh Allen running wild on the Dan Patrick Show

This week, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick joined the Dan Patrick Show to discuss different topics from Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. As it usually does, the controversial question arose of whether or not Josh Allen should be running as much as he does.

“I was wondering about this with Josh Allen, that he’s sort of a unicorn. Maybe he’s Cam Newton 2.0. Maybe a better passer. But I don’t know if you get to the point where you say, ‘I don’t wanna take away one of his great weapons,’” Dan Patrick stated. He then asked Ryan Fitzpatrick’s opinion on how often Allen should run the ball.

“It was funny listening to Collinsworth wrestle with that the whole game,” said Fitzpatrick. “But that is what makes him special. His ability to run, it’s the designed runs, it’s on third down when they’re in certain coverages, him recognizing that and taking off.”

Fitzpatrick continued on, “But more so than that, if you look at the sidelines, if you look at his teammates, every time he’s on the ground, you got two people helping him up, he’s got a big goofy smile on his face. That energizes that football team and I think that’s something that’s hard to quantify.”

Dan Patrick then wondered if it’s possible to protect a quarterback with that kind of athleticism.

“No, I don’t think you can,” answered Fitzpatrick. “And I think he’s really smart about picking and choosing. He’s not gonna try to run over...well maybe he did try to run over Bobby Wagner. He’s not gonna try to run over Ray Lewis. He’s gonna pick and choose his battles but it’s what makes him maybe more special than any other quarterback in the league.”

Watch the full clip below.