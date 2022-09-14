Early Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills announced they had signed defensive tackle Prnice Emili to the practice squad and, in order to make room for him, had released wide receiver Tanner Gentry.

Signed DT Prince Emili to the practice squad and released WR Tanner Gentry. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 14, 2022

Emili, a 6’2”, 300-lb defensive tackle, joined the Bills during the offseason as an undrafted free agent. Emili spent six years at the University of Pennsylvania where he was a two-time First-Team All-Ivy selection (2019, 2021) and finished his career with 11 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss.

In his final season as a Quaker, Emili had 49 tackles, including 13.0 TFL, and five sacks with six quaterback hurries. He also blocked a kick during the 2021 season.

While there has been no word from the Bills about the status of defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who suffered an ankle injury in the opening night win over the Los Angeles Rams, the move could be seen as some level of concern over the status of their fourth-year DT heading into the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Gentry, who became a fan favorite in Buffalo because of his history playing college ball with quarterback Josh Allen at the University of Wyoming, first joined the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

Gentry entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2017, where he spent the next two seasons bouncing back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad before being released in 2019. Gentry was then drafted by the Guardians in the now-dissolved XFL before finally landing in Buffalo.