Bills vs Titans: DT Ed Oliver not practicing Wednesday

In a press conference before practice, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that defensive tackle Ed Oliver would not be practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Oliver injured his ankle in the second quarter of Buffalo’s Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams and, while originally listed as probable to return, attempted to play after the half but was forced to leave the game a second time early in the third quarter. Oliver didn’t return and was seen in a walking boot after the game.

On Friday, one day after the Bills and Rams opened the NFL season, McDermott said that Oliver was sore. Now, on Wednesday, McDermott stated that the team will take the injury one day at a time, although they still haven’t listed a diagnosis or given any details as to what Oliver’s ankle injury entails.

Sean McDermott also told reporters that defensive tackle Tim Settle will also not practice on Wednesday, but did not elaborate.

With both Oliver and Settle not practicing, the Bills have two healthy options at defensive tackle today in Jordan Phillips and Daquan Jones. Additionally, Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer are on the team’s practice squad with the team announcing that Prince Emili was just added to the practice squad roster earlier this morning.