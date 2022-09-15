Buffalo Bills Links, 9/15: Bills missing two key defensive players Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills have had a few extra days to rest up following their season-opening thumping of the Los Angeles Rams, which could be a good thing as the Bills were without two key defensive players for Wednesday’s practice: defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by providing the latest news on these injured Bills while providing an update on their status for the team’s home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
Additional Bills news from around the web
DT Ed Oliver, Tim Settle miss Wednesday’s practice
During Wednesday’s practice session, the Bills were without the services of two of their defensive tackles, as Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (undisclosed injury) missed practice. Their status for the team’s home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans Monday night is up in the air.
- Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver won’t practice Wednesday - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Ed Oliver won’t practice Wednesday with ankle injury, status unclear for Titans game - newyorkupstate.com
- Oliver, Settle both miss practice - WGR 550
- Bills DT Ed Oliver (ankle) won’t practice Wednesday - BuffaloBills.com
Bills hang onto top spot in NFL power rankings
What, did you expect the Bills to fall after handing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams a 21-point whupping to open the season?
- Bills send message to the rest of the league in 31-10 win over Rams (Week 2 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip - NFL.com
- NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Chiefs, Chargers bound for huge Thursday night matchup - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Week 2 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll and rookies who stood out in Week 1 - ESPN.com
Odds and ends
See where the Bills rank among the oldest opening-day rosters and starting lineups. We also hear from former Bills QB and current NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick on why he’s enjoying watching Josh Allen and the Bills play and what Fitzy will do if the Bills win their first Super Bowl. Plus, Bills grades following their Week 1 win, get the scoop behind Isaiah McKenzie’s nationally-televised gender reveal for his sister, hear McKenzie describe why Buffalo’s offense is special, and much more!
- Bills’ opening-day roster ranks 5th oldest, but starting lineup is 13th oldest - Buffalo News
- Fitzpatrick: “Watching the Bills on Thursday is very fun” - WGR 550
- Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will come to Buffalo and jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’ in Orchard Park Monday; Fitzpatrick addresses criticizing ex-teammates - Buffalo News
- Bills player grades, Dawson Knox’s impact and a secret standout: All-22 film review - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Isaiah McKenzie: ‘I have a job to do on Thursday night for my sister’ - Buffalo News
- LISTEN: McKenzie: ‘This offense is special’ - WGR 550
- Alan Pergament: Bills-Rams rating strong but not Super high; no Manningcast for Bills-Titans - Buffalo News
- On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it’s ‘been a rough few months’ - Buffalo News
