Buffalo Bills Links, 9/15: Bills missing two key defensive players Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills have had a few extra days to rest up following their season-opening thumping of the Los Angeles Rams, which could be a good thing as the Bills were without two key defensive players for Wednesday’s practice: defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by providing the latest news on these injured Bills while providing an update on their status for the team’s home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

DT Ed Oliver, Tim Settle miss Wednesday’s practice

During Wednesday’s practice session, the Bills were without the services of two of their defensive tackles, as Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (undisclosed injury) missed practice. Their status for the team’s home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans Monday night is up in the air.

Bills hang onto top spot in NFL power rankings

What, did you expect the Bills to fall after handing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams a 21-point whupping to open the season?

Odds and ends

See where the Bills rank among the oldest opening-day rosters and starting lineups. We also hear from former Bills QB and current NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick on why he’s enjoying watching Josh Allen and the Bills play and what Fitzy will do if the Bills win their first Super Bowl. Plus, Bills grades following their Week 1 win, get the scoop behind Isaiah McKenzie’s nationally-televised gender reveal for his sister, hear McKenzie describe why Buffalo’s offense is special, and much more!