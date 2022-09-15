Jamie D & Big Newt: #Bills Week 1 round up & Titans preview

Week 1 was a great win for the Buffalo Bills, beating the Los Angeles Rams by 21 points. Host Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton put a nice bow on the win with their final thoughts on what they liked and didn’t like from the game.

Then it’s on to discuss the upcoming battle with the Tennessee Titans, as well as other news and notes from around the NFL about the week that was—including the Lamar Jackson contract situation.

