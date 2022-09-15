Josh Allen did his homework this week for Kyle Brandt’s Basement

By now, most Buffalo Bills fans look forward to Tuesdays when star quarterback Josh Allen makes an appearance on Kyle Brandt’s new show Kyle Brandt’s Basement. Last week, Allen was assigned the task of watching the movie Heat with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro on the plane ride to Los Angeles and he didn’t let Brandt down.
“I really liked it. It reminded me of The Town. It was a very similar plot,” Allen said of the movie. “The main protagonist falls in love with the girl he’s not supposed to fall in love with, they’re gonna leave town, his buddy ends up dying. There was a lot of similarities.”
The pair also had fun with ‘90s references. Allen had a hard time identifying a picture of Monica Lewinsky. “I kinda crossed off wives of any presidents,” he said with a smirk. Should we tell him?
One last clip shows Josh Allen answering a question from a fan asking if it’s necessary to run the football in the fourth quarter when the Bills are up 20+ points and pleading for him to stop doing it. While Allen agrees that it’s not necessary, he states, “But it’s football!”
