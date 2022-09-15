 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bruce Exclusive: Bills beat Rams, Bruce writes boring title

Bombs and burgers

By BruceExclusive
On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce dives into his first narratively driven regular-season podcast of the 2022 NFL season. Plus he discusses the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line, quarterback Josh Allen on/off the field, the Kaiir Elam and Christian Bedford rotation at cornerback, and why Allen’s cannon matters.

