Thursday Night Football open thread: L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an early season showdown featuring two of the top teams in the AFC West. Both teams could end up in the postseason, so lots of fans of the Buffalo Bills will be tuned in for the Week 2 contest (also featuring the debut of former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on the halftime crew).

In 2021, the Chargers beat the Chiefs early in the season and took them to overtime in the second game. LA improved both their offense and defense in the offseason and I think they’re poised to make a jump in 2021 to the playoffs. For a bunch of reasons, I’m picking the Chargers to win outright in this game.

The Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points over at DraftKings Sportsbook and I obviously believe L.A. is going to cover that if I’m picking them to win.

Here’s your open thread for tonight’s game. Have at it in the comments section, Bills fans.