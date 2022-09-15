Bills vs Titans: New name appears on Buffalo’s latest injury report

There were some familiar names on the first injury report of the week as the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Ed Oliver, who left last Thursday’s game with an ankle injury, was on the “Did Not Participate in Practice” list as was Tim Settle who was listed with a calf injury. Both Settle and Oliver were seen standing with their position groups during the open-to-the-media portion of today’s practice.

New to the list today was Dane Jackson who was listed as having a knee injury. Jackson did not participate in Thursday’s practice and was seen with a leg sleeve on his left leg while standing off to the side of the cornerback group.

Thursday injury report: pic.twitter.com/76Tvr9nrUt — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 15, 2022

In positive news for the Bills, both Tommy Doyle, who was previously out with a foot injury, and Quintin Morris, who did not play in Buffalo’s Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, were full participants Thursday.

As for the Bills’ opponent for their home opener, the Titans had nine players listed on their first injury report of the week.

Cornerback Christian Fulton (hamstring), running back Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), and wide receiver Kyle Phillips (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday. Limited in practice were linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck), offensive tackles Jamarco Jones (elbow), Taylor Lawson (knee), and Dillon Radunz (neck) as well as cornerback Lonnie Johnson (groin). Center Ben Jones’s status as limited in practice was listed non-injury related.

Tennessee’s lengthy injury report came just two days after they placed safety A.J. Moore and defensive end Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve.

Hand suffered a quad injury in the Titans’ season opener against the New York Giants, and it was reported earlier this week that he will undergo surgery to repair the torn muscle.

Moore injured his ankle in the first quarter of the game Tennessee ultimately lost to the Giants on Sunday, limping to the sideline after a punt return. Moore, who has a history of hamstrint issues, spent time last season on the Houston Texans’ injured reserve.