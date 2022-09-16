Speed Option: Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a season-opening win and with ten days of rest, host the Tennessee Titans in the home opener on Monday Night Football. They’ll look to avenge their Week 6 loss to the Titans from last season.

Season Summary

Tennessee shook up their roster a bit this offseason. They traded start wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft night, traded for former Bills’ receiver Robert Woods, and drafted WR Treylon Burks and QB Malik Willis. After all that change, the Titans started their season with a loss in their season opener against the New York Giants and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Head Coach

Mike Vrabel just kicked off his fifth season as an NFL head coach—all of them have been with the Titans. Prior to getting the head coach gig in Nashville he was the Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator for a season. Vrabel is 41-25 (0.621 W-L%) in the regular season and 2-3 (0.400 W-L%) in the playoffs.

Offensive Coordinator

Todd Downing is in his second season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Before he joined the Titans he was the OC for the Oakland Raiders. Last year his Titans offense ranked 17th in yards per game and 15th in points per game. Through one week of this season they are 15th in yards per game and 19th in points per game.

Defensive Coordinator

Assisting Vrabel on the defensive side of the ball is Shane Bowen. Like Downing, Bowen is in his second season as a coordinator for the Titans. Unlike Downing, this is Bowen’s first coordinator job in the NFL. He was the Titans’ outside linebacker coach for three seasons before getting the promotion to DC. Last season his defense was ranked 12th in yards per game against and sixth in point per game against. Through the first week of the season they are 24th in yards against and 17th in points against.

Offensive Starters

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: Robert Woods ^

WR: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE: Austin Hooper ^

TE: Geoff Swaim

LT: Taylor Lewan

LG: Aaron Brewer

C: Ben Jones

RG: Nate Davis

RT: Nicholas Petit-Frere *

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DE: DeMarcus Walker ^

NT: Teair Tart

DT: Jeffery Simmons

OLB: Bud Dupree

ILB: David Long, Jr.

ILB: Zach Cunningham

OLB: Denico Autry

CB: Roger McCreary *

CB: Kristian Fulton

S: Kevin Byard

S: Amani Hooker

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie