Buffalo Bills Links, 9/16: Previewing the Bills-Titans MNF matchup

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will renew their rivalry during Week 2 on Monday Night Football, as these two teams square off for the fifth straight year.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for Buffalo’s home opener.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Titans opening odds: Buffalo opens as big home favorites - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Titans: Orchard Park Schools dismissing early on Game Day - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jamie D & Big Newt: #Bills Week 1 round-up & Titans preview - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Bills’ defensive performance versus Rams was five years in the making - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Ravens: Baltimore loses two players for season in Week 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- The Bruce Exclusive: Bills beat Rams, Bruce writes boring title - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing the home opener vs. Tennessee
The Bills and Titans are quite familiar with each other, as these two teams have squared off in each of the last five seasons, with the Bills prevailing in 2018 and 2019, and Tennessee winning in 2020 and 2021. Monday night’s game marks the third straight year the battle has occurred in primetime. Listed below: top storylines to watch, relive Buffalo’s last five home openers, find out why tight end Dawson Knox and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones have different reasons to be excited for the matchup with the Titans, and learn how certain Western New York students will get a half day leading up to the home opener.
- Top 5 storylines for Bills vs. Titans | Monday Night Football 2022 Week 2 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills ready for home opener against Titans - Buffalo News
- Can Bills repeat last week’s performance on offense? This battle will be key - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘Showtime’ comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans - Buffalo News
- Derrick Henry is worth price of admission. The Bills owe him some payback - Buffalo News
- Can the Bills run all over the Titans like the Giants did? OC has faith in rushing game - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills Today | DaQuan Jones and Dawson Knox have different reasons to be excited to face Tennessee - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Today | A look at the past five Bills home openers - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills players prep for “very, very tough” MNF game vs. Titans - BuffaloBills.com
- Monday Night Football up next for Bills: Here’s what to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Schools near the Buffalo Bills’ stadium will have a half day because of Monday Night Football - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
Bills injury updates
For the second straight day, the Buffalo Bills practiced without two of their key members of the defense: defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.
- Bills still without Ed Oliver, Tim Settle on Thursday - WGR 550
- Bills injury update: Oliver, Settle, Jackson not practicing - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
Get the inside scoop on edge rusher Von Miller’s triangle haircut, find out how tight end Dawson Knox has committed himself to becoming a better blocker, see how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey fared in his first game with the Bills, and more!
- What’s the story with Von Miller’s triangle haircut? Bills pass rusher explains the design - newyorkupstate.com
- Blocking helps Dawson Knox remain a ‘centerpiece’ in Buffalo Bills offense - Buffalo News
- The NFL’s new offensive coordinators: How did each fare in Week 1? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills concessions vendor trying to stay current at old stadium - Buffalo News
- Bills are in ‘good hands’ if they have to use their emergency long snapper - Democrat & Chronicle
- Need something to go with your Josh’s Jaqs? Bills QB gets into the coffee business - Buffalo News
- Bills Foundation 2022 Garage Sale - BuffaloBills.com
- Former Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl RB says ‘it’s over’ for Patriots’ Bill Belichick - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...