Buffalo Bills Links, 9/16: Previewing the Bills-Titans MNF matchup

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will renew their rivalry during Week 2 on Monday Night Football, as these two teams square off for the fifth straight year.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for Buffalo’s home opener.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Previewing the home opener vs. Tennessee

The Bills and Titans are quite familiar with each other, as these two teams have squared off in each of the last five seasons, with the Bills prevailing in 2018 and 2019, and Tennessee winning in 2020 and 2021. Monday night’s game marks the third straight year the battle has occurred in primetime. Listed below: top storylines to watch, relive Buffalo’s last five home openers, find out why tight end Dawson Knox and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones have different reasons to be excited for the matchup with the Titans, and learn how certain Western New York students will get a half day leading up to the home opener.

Bills injury updates

For the second straight day, the Buffalo Bills practiced without two of their key members of the defense: defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.

Odds and ends

Get the inside scoop on edge rusher Von Miller’s triangle haircut, find out how tight end Dawson Knox has committed himself to becoming a better blocker, see how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey fared in his first game with the Bills, and more!