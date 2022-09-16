Buffalo Bills gets another Sunday off: viewing schedule and game picks

The Buffalo Bills get their second consecutive Sunday to sit around and watch football. They played on Thursday night in Week 1 and Monday night in Week 2, so most NFL teams will play two games between Buffalo’s. Weird.
Below, we’ve listed out the games and networks and underneath that are my moneyline picks for this week. You can place your wagers via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1:00 PM Eastern on CBS/Paramount+
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
I picked the Ravens just because I don’t believe in Miami’s QB. I really think they hit the jackpot on their new head coach, though.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
Both teams starting backups and I think Cleveland has a better supporting cast. Cleveland doesn’t rock, but they win.
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Patriots look bad on offense and Mac Jones is hurt. I am going with the Trubisky of it all.
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Even after a tie in Week 1, I think the Colts are dangerous enough to win the whole AFC with the schedule they’re playing. I pick them here.
1:00 PM Eastern on FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Tampa lost to New Orleans twice last year and has only beaten New Orleans once since 2018. Time for a market correction. I am picking Brady and the Bucs.
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
I want to pick the Lions. I want Dan Campbell to be successful. So I did.
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
I’m not picking against Brian Daboll this week.
4:05 PM Eastern on FOX
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Rams bounce back with a win over an inferior opponent.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
I picked the 49ers. The magic is wearing off in Seattle and Trey Lance has to be better.
4:25 PM Eastern on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
The Bengals can’t leave this one with a loss. Not with Dak Prescott sidelined and a Week 1 debacle. I am picking Cincy.
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
I am not buying Houston. Broncos pick.
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
I went with Vegas but don’t have a compelling reason why other than home field.
8:20 PM Eastern on NBC
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Rodgers and his receivers are going to need to get on the same page and quick. I think they do and I’m going Packers at home.
Loading comments...