Buffalo Bills Links, 9/17: More thoughts on the Bills-Titans clash

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Tennessee Titans in their home opener Monday night, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for another Bills vs. Titans clash.
Additional Bills news from around the web
More thoughts on the clash vs. the Titans
Coming off a trouncing of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills look to pick up another victory in primetime when they welcome the Tennessee Titans to Highmark Stadium Monday night. This marks the third straight season where these teams have met in primetime. Click through below to catch up on the top storylines and positional battles to watch, run through Buffalo’s most memorable home openers, and learn how you can follow along from home on Monday night.
Jim Kelly will serve as Bills Legend of the Game
Last week, Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was socializing with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This week, before the Bills take on the Titans, Kelly will be honored as Buffalo’s “Legend of the Game.” Plus, learn how the Bills are rolling out new security screening measures that could allow for a quicker and more efficient stadium entry for fans.
Odds and ends
Get to know new Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, find out how both a positional switch and an attitude adjustment helped offensive lineman Bobby Hart make Buffalo's roster, hear why former Bills offensive lineman John Fina thinks edge rusher Von Miller is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, and more!
