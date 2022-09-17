Reacts: Bills fans all aboard the hype train

There were holdouts. When we asked our SB Nation Reacts voters if they believed in the direction of the Buffalo Bills during the preseason, only 95% said yes. “Who are these 5%?” ask multiple responses on our social media channels.

Prior to Week 1, that number skipped up to 98%. Still some didn’t “Billieve.”

Following the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, all of the Bills fans are finally on board.

Fans of the Bills are 100% for the first time since this season, to lead the NFL in fan confidence. The next highest team are the Kansas City Chiefs at 99%. Chicago Bears fans are bathing the glow of their Week 1 victory in third place at 97%.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Dallas Cowboys are at just 5% after their opening loss and the injury to QB Dak Prescott.

Around the AFC, New England Patriots fans are jumping ship. Only 29% are confident in the direction of the team, the third-worst number in the league. New York Jets fans fell back to 59% confident. Miami Dolphins fans seem to like their new coach and receiver, and are up to 94% confident.