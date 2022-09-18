BBR: Injury concerns mount for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, in the home opener at Highmark Stadium. While the Bills are coming off an impressive victory in Week 1, some mounting injuries are causing some concerns.

In this episode of BBR, I take a closer look at the injuries of Tim Settle, Ed Oliver, and Gabe Davis. Oliver has already been ruled out for Monday night, while Settle is listed as doubtful. Davis popped up on the injury on Saturday, and is currently listed as questionable. You can hear my thoughts in the episode below on the mounting injuries for the Bills.

This week’s “Paying Homage” segment features former Bills quarterback, Jim Kelly. The hall-of-famer will be the Bills “Legend of the Game” on Monday night, and is a fitting choice for this week’s segment.

BBR is sponsored by Homage, the softest Buffalo Bills tees in the game.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.