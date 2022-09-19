Bills vs Titans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

When the Buffalo Bills welcome the Tennessee Titans to Highmark Stadium for the team’s home opener on Monday Night Football, it will be the fifth straight season where the Bills and Titans tangled during the regular season. Their latest rivalry dates back to 2018, due either to NFL’s divisional rotation, or because the two teams finished in the same place in their respective divisions during the previous season.

The Bills emerged victorious in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while the Titans were the victors in 2020 and 2021.

This is also the third consecutive year the teams square off in primetime, as Tennessee won on a Tuesday night during the 2020 season, and held off a late charge by the Bills on a Monday night in 2021.

Buffalo is looking for back-to-back victories on primetime to open the 2022 season, as the Bills thoroughly dominated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-10 in Week 1. Von Miller recorded a pair of sacks as Buffalo’s defense sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and added three interceptions in the season-opening victory.

Josh Allen passed for 297 yards with three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and completed 83.9% of his passes (26 of 31), breaking Trent Edwards’s previous franchise record for accuracy during a regular-season game. Allen also rushed for 56 yards and a TD, Stefon Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards with a TD, and Gabe Davis added four catches for 88 yards and a TD in the win over the Rams.

On the other sideline, the Titans fell to the New York Giants by a score of 21-20, as Saquon Barkley rushed for 164 yards and a TD, and converted the game-winning two-point conversion rush late in the fourth quarter as the Titans blew a 13-0 lead. Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 33 passes for 266 yards and two TDs—both to Dontrell Hilliard), but the Giants limited Derrick Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries—an average of 3.9 yards per rush.

Monday’s game is the 50th meeting all-time between the Bills and Titans (the once and former Houston Oilers). The Titans lead the series 30-19, including the last two matchups.

Buffalo’s last win in the series came in 2019. Duke Williams hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Allen to snap a 7-all tie and propel the Bills to a 14-7 victory.

Buffalo is listed as a 9.5-point favorite in its home opener vs. the Titans. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with blue pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Monday’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Monday, September 19, 2022

Time: 7:15 PM Eastern

Channel: The game will be carried nationally on ESPN, and in the Buffalo market on WGRZ (NBC).

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Dan Orlovsky (analyst).

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 9.5 points

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Social Media

Twitter: Follow @BuffRumblings for complete Bills coverage on Twitter before, during, and after every game.

Instagram: @buffalorumblings

Facebook: Like Buffalo Rumblings on Facebook!

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Links

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel to get great shows like The Overreaction Podcast, Code of Conduct, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Food for Thought, Time 2 Shine, and The Chop Up!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Out: DT Ed Oliver (ankle).

Doubtful: DT Tim Settle (calf).

Questionable: WR Gabe Davis (ankle), CB Dane Jackson (knee).

Tennessee Titans