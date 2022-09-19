Billieve: Previewing Bills vs Titans Week 2 matchup

For the fifth consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills face the Tennessee Titans during the regular season, and on this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know heading into Buffalo’s home opener on Monday Night Football.

The Bills prevailed in 2018 and 2019, and the Titans won in 2020 and 2021. This is also the third straight season these teams have met in primetime.

Among the topics covered by Boccacino and D’Amico:

How Buffalo’s run defense is better suited to limit RB Derrick Henry this year.

Why this is the perfect week for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to dial up a healthy dose of the ground game, led by Devin Singletary.

How quarterback Ryan Tannehill is an underrated weapon who can hurt you with his arm and his legs, especially in the play-action passing game.

Why Stefon Diggs should be able to find seams in the Titans’ secondary.

Whether the Bills should limit the number of times Josh Allen takes off and runs.

How rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam should have favorable matchups against Tennessee’s wide receivers.

Why Dawson Knox should be in line for a huge performance.

They also offered up their score predictions as Buffalo looks for its second straight win in primetime to open the season.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast for our score predictions, then let us know how you see Monday night’s game playing out.

