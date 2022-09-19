Circling the Wagons: Bills MNF preview with Titans writer John Glennon

In this episode, we preview the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football home opener against the Tennessee Titans with Titans writer and host of the Bleav in Titans Podcast, John Glennon. We talk about their lackluster loss against the New York Giants in Week 1, what went wrong, how Derrick Henry has started the season so far, how the Titans in 2022 differ from the squad that had the top seed in the AFC last season and beat the Bills 34-31. Plus, how much A.J. Brown is missed from this squad, if/when the Titans could see Malik Willis at QB, and much more. Listen now and Go Bills!

