Bills vs Dolphins: Buffalo opens as a road favorite in Miami

The Buffalo Bills haven’t even played their Week 2 game on Monday night, but DraftKings Sportsbook already has them as a rather large road favorite for their Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is favored by 4.5 points over the 2-0 Dolphins, who stormed back with a furious fourth quarter after laying an egg for 45 minutes on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing at the moment and their offense is firing on all cylinders.

The Bills have dominated the Dolphins as of late, beating Miami in seven straight attempts, and by more than 4.5 points in all but one of those contests. In 2020, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a TD pass with 49 seconds left to close the gap from 11 points to 3 but the onside kick was unsuccessful.

The early over/under is 51.5 points, which is tied for the highest total on the board for Week 2.