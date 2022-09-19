Monday Night Football picks and Eagles/Vikings open thread

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans kick off at 7:15 PM Eastern, an early start time for a prime-time game. After, the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings will finish off the night with their 8:20 PM Easter kickoff. While the games are overlapping, ESPN is planning on pushing in coverage of both games to the feeds of the other. They then hope you stick around for the final hour of the later game.

For the Bills and Titans, I’m picking Buffalo to win this game. I don’t think it’s going to be very close. Tennessee looked bad in their season-opening win and it didn’t feel like Week 1 knocking off the rust. They don’t have the horses on offense to keep up with the Bills.

Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points (per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook) and I think they’ll win by 10 or more. I have been guessing a 30-20 win for Buffalo, with a late touchdown in garbage time from Ryan Tannehill to one of his rookie receivers. With the over/under at 47.5, that would also hit the over.

For the late game, I’m picking the Eagles to win in a straight up moneyline bet. I picked the Vikings in Week 1 to upset the Packers and I think Minnesota is going to be much improved this year, but I also think that of the Eagles and they are playing at home. I’m giving the edge to Philly in their own building.

When Buffalo’s game is over, make sure to come back here to talk about the Eagles and Vikings in the comments section.